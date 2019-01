Since partnering with Reebok, Kendrick Lamar has paid tribute to his hometown of Compton, CA, and gotten a bit revolutionary . Now, with his latest design, the superstar rapper is making a fashion statement about gang violence.





The new Ventilator model is primarily white but one shoe has a subtle red theme, while the other is blue, in a nod to the troubled gang culture in his hometown of Compton. The tongues on both shoes declare your feet “neutral.” The new shoe is set to launch on July 18th.