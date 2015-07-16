Financing Options Are Finally Catching Up With Coding Bootcamps’ Growth

When Jon Stowe, president of Dev BootCamp , arrived at the White House for a roundtable discussion with members of Cabinet last fall, he wasn’t sure what to expect. He looked out at the faces around the room: Vice President Joe Biden, Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith, Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, mayors and corporate CIOs from around the country. It was a formidable audience.

Stowe began describing Dev BootCamp’s approach to teaching students how to code, and the high-paying jobs its graduates were landing. “The main reason that an accepted student chooses not to attend is financing,” he says he told the group during the closed-door conversation.

Biden indicated that the government was looking into ways of improving bootcamp students’ access to financial aid, saying it was not a question of it, but when, according to Stowe.

That endorsement of intensive learn-to-code programs like Dev BootCamp, which is owned by Kaplan, is no happy accident. Dev BootCamp and its leading competitors, including General Assembly and the Flatiron School, have been pushing regulators and the private sector to develop policies and products that better suit their students. The fact that these for-profit enterprises have been successful so far in making their voices heard, in such a short period of time, is all the more remarkable given the concurrent collapse of more established for-profit education providers like Corinthian College, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year amid calls for reform.

Now, after months of behind-the-scenes discussions, the private and public financing options available to bootcamp students are starting to multiply. Online lending startup Affirm announced on Monday that it would be introducing a new version of its existing loan product, customized for bootcamp students. And last week, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that the Education Department is exploring a way of extending Pell Grants to bootcamp and MOOC students, by supporting programs operated in partnership with accredited institutions.

A department spokesperson, Alberto Betancourt, declined to comment on the Chronicle report. “The Department is considering ways to encourage partnerships between non-traditional providers and institutions of higher education,” he said in a statement. “The Department has yet to determine the best way to facilitate these collaborations, but is considering many options.”

There is cause for prudence. Bootcamps are expected to more than double the number of students they graduate this year, rising from 6,740 in 2014 to over 16,000 in 2015, according to Course Report. Entrepreneurs, seeing an opportunity, have flooded the market with new schools—there are 67 and counting, charging students an average of $11,000 for roughly three months of instruction. Quality remains difficult to gauge: A new trade association, which launched in March, remains something of a placeholder, as the founding schools debate standards and membership requirements.