Piers Morgan Imagines A Monument To Himself In Lottery Spot

It’s a fun game–and one that’s been played out in many ad campaigns–to plan precisely how a life-changing lottery win would be spent. Houses for everyone, holidays, cars, some bling maybe– followed by the realization that anything less than $10 million is probably not going to be enough. We can dream, huh?

But what if celebrities with runaway egos won millions, what would they do with the spoils? This new campaign from the U.K. National Lottery takes a jokey look at some celebs’ larger-than-life “dreams” and fervently hopes we will be spared from them becoming reality.

The first spot in a series broke at the weekend featuring divisive journalist-turned-TV presenter Piers Morgan. His wizard “idea” is to dedicate a gaudy amusements pier, built on a stretch of unspoilt British coastline, entirely to himself–Piers’ Pier (geddit?).





In a two-minute film, he describes his plan to build a “monument to one of Britain’s favorite sons–me.” The documentary-style spot, directed by Jeff Low, goes on to show a hapless assistant and bewildered architect attempting and failing to keep Morgan’s grandiose plans under control. Prototypes of amusements’ rides are built, all emblazoned with his name and face. Morgan’s final scene shows him pull a lottery ticket out his pocket and say: “One big win on Lotto and Piers’ Pier is open for business.” A voiceover steps in to say: “Anyone can win with Lotto. Please, don’t let it be him.”

The “Please Not Them” campaign, created by agency AMV BBDO, is inspired by the idea that while everyone one has dreams, they’d rather it was their own dreams that were realized than those of other people. Especially, the vain, absurd dreams of celebs–and, of course, the “only way” to thwart them is to buy Lotto tickets.





A second spot with British former glamor model and TV personality Katie Price reveals a plan for a 24-hour, omnipresent TV channel with herself as the star of every program. Other films featuring as yet unnamed celebrities are in the pipeline.

The campaign, which was launched via Morgan’s Twitter account at the weekend, is set to run all summer and will involve online, social, point-of-sale, outdoor, radio, and TV executions.