Q&A With Jaclyn Shanfeld, CEO & founder Of Shop-Hers

After noticing a need to disrupt the online consignment industry, how have you leveraged your location to build upon your consumer base while growing sales month over month in the year plus that you’ve been in business?

The word “consignment” has always had a negative connotation to me. It reminds me of the day I dropped several of my most prized, yet ill-fitting possessions off at a store in Santa Monica. There, I was promised several thousand dollars in exchange for the once beloved designer frocks and handbags. Two months later, I received a check on my doorstep that amounted to enough to buy my family dinner at a chain restaurant. After sharing this experience with family and friends, I realized I was not alone. I set out to change the world of re-commerce. While my brilliant cofounders brought our vision to life, I was hard at work sharing my story with women that had had similar experiences to mine. I am most proud of the response we hear from our sellers. They are genuinely happy after an item sells at a price that they are comfortable with. One sale always leads to another and another. As revenue grows month over month and milestones are reached, I am most proud of the platform we have created for women by women. We are slowly revolutionizing the way women shop.

While in the process of acquiring multi-million dollar funding rounds, how do you still find the time to build and grow the foundation of Shop-Hers?

I’m probably the first entrepreneur to quote The Notorious B.I.G in an interview but his words could not be more perfect when answering this question, “Mo money, Mo problems.” While funding is vital, it’s also not indicative of success. Many companies have raised multi-million dollar rounds of funding, only to go out of business shortly after. The foundation of your company, your team, and your vision is more powerful than any sum of money.

As a modern entrepreneur working in a service-based landscape, what measures does your team take to target consumers who are increasingly mobile?