A New Patagonia Campaign Aims To Restore America’s Greatest Salmon River

In a continuation of the brand’s message through last year’s DamNation documentary , Patagonia has launched a new campaign to remove four dams along the Snake River in the Pacific Northwest.





“Free the Snake” is a short doc outlining the case to remove the dams to restore the river’s salmon population and natural habitat. To broaden its appeal and reach, the film is smart to mix its activist sources with people like former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babitt and retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers engineer Jim Waddell. In the film Waddell says that the economics and costs of the dams show that if the dams stay as is, the U.S. economy is losing at least $150 million a year, while Babitt said, “The four dams in the Snake River, in the upper reaches of the Columbia Basin, are a clear overshoot and they are in my judgement, largely responsible for the destruction of salmon runs we used to see all the way up to the Rocky Mountains of Idaho.”





Patagonia’s call to action includes a petition, as well as asking Washington State residents to contact their state senators to demand action. It’s a clear example of what then-VP of global marketing Joy Howard told Co.Create last year, that the brand’s goal was to use content to inspire people to take action.