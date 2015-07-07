Behold: Shake Shack Unveils The ChickenShack

After months of rumors that Danny Meyer’s burger empire would unveil a new chicken sandwich, Shake Shack finally confirmed the mouthwatering details: The ChickenShack goes on sale today at Shake Shack’s three Brooklyn locations.

At $6.29, the ChickenShack will be “a crispy all-natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo,” according to Shake Shack’s announcement. While the new sandwich is to be listed only for a limited time, it’s likely a prototype for future expansion.

While Southern chain Chick-fil-A’s $3 chicken sandwich has been long revered, the chicken sandwich market has seen somewhat of a high-end infusion lately—with price tags to match. David Chang’s “fine casual” chicken sandwich concept Fuku (also a pilot program, as Chang eyes expansion) has been drawing crazy crowds this summer for his $8 version of the sandwich.

Shake Shack went public in January. For more on its plan to take over the fine casual world, see our feature in this month’s issue.