Twitter Wants To Celebrate Your Birthday Too

Today in Twitter wants to be the new Facebook : The microblogging platform would like to help ring in your birthday.

Twitter’s latest update adopts one of Facebook’s most useful features. (How else would you remember your friends’s birthdays?) Add your birthdate to your Twitter profile, and the social network will bombard your page with animated balloons on your special day. Twitter tested the new feature on comedian Kevin Hart’s profile on Monday, in honor of his 36th:

Twitter’s real endgame in getting this new intel is, of course, to better target ads. (The Help Center page on profile visibility specifically notes that Twitter “will use your birthday to show you more relevant content, including ads.”) The company has thus far found it difficult to collect extensive demographic data on its users, due largely to the fact that it doesn’t employ Facebook’s stringent–and controversial–policy of requiring people to use their legal identity. So the beauty of Twitter–that users can create parody accounts and use whatever names they please–actually works against the interests of its advertisers. The birthday feature, coupled with the introduction of a new mobile campaign manager, could make Twitter more attractive to advertisers who want to home in on a specific audience.

If all that sounds fine to you, head over to your Twitter account and hit the “Edit profile” button to update your birthday information.

[via TechCrunch]