Measles Is Back: Inside The Incredibly Deadly Disease We Know Shockingly Little About

The U.S. just had its first recorded measles fatality in 12 years , and doctors didn’t even realize it was measles until the victim was dead. Since anti-vaccination advocates have continued to spin conspiracy theories that link measles vaccination to autism, measles in America–a disease whose transmission was entirely eliminated–is making a comeback. Last year, there were 668 measles cases in the U.S. , the highest number in the last 15 years.

Because it was out of mind for so long, we don’t know nearly enough about the disease and its processes, say experts, who have recently discovered both shocking details about how the virus erases the memory of a person’s immune system and, more positively, promising new ways that intentionally infecting people with measles might work medical wonders.

“There is no other disease process that is known to cause as much disease and death as measles,” says Michael Mina, a post-doctoral researcher of infectious disease at Princeton University and one of the authors of a new study published in Science Magazine on how measles interacts with–and makes much worse–other infectious diseases. His work, focusing on population data from several countries, is helping solve one of medicine’s big mysteries of the past half century: namely, why did the introduction of the measles vaccine in the 1960s reduce dramatically not only measles cases, but also childhood mortality from all other infectious diseases, by up to 90% in some of the most impoverished communities in the world?





In the West, we have started to think of measles as more of a nuisance than of a serious disease. The CDC estimates that the current mortality rate in the U.S. from measles is 0.1-0.2%. Not so, however, in the developing world. According to the World Health Organization, “in populations with high levels of malnutrition and a lack of adequate health care, up to 10% of measles cases result in death” and 145,700 people died of measles globally in 2013. Prior to widespread vaccination campaigns that started in the 1980s, the death counts reached millions of people every year.

The work of Mina and his colleagues indicates that those statistics may significantly underestimate the real threat measles poses to humans. It links with previous research to show that measles attacks the immune system in two distinct ways: like most other viruses, it suppresses the body’s defenses actively while the disease is in the acute phase and the virus is replicating in large numbers, typically for a period of several weeks. But then it also erases the memory of the immune system, leaving its victims vulnerable to other infections they have already defeated or been vaccinated against.

We have yet to find out how exactly the process works in humans, cautions Diane Griffin, vice president of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and a top measles expert, but one of the paradoxes involved is that the typical result is a strong immunity against measles itself. “The measles immune response takes over other types of immune responses,” she says.

Unlike the effects of HIV, which also shuts down the immune system, the impact of measles is far more subtle: so subtle, in fact, that according to the WHO just two doses of vitamin A supplements can reduce the mortality rate in children in developing countries by up to 50%. Data examined by Mina and his co-authors suggest that people who contract measles, typically children, continue to be more susceptible to other infectious diseases, such as pneumonia or pertussis, for a period of about two to three years. After that, presumably, the body has has built its immunity against common pathogens back up.