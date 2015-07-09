Did These Undergrads Build A Working Prototype Of The Hyperloop?

Less than two years after Elon Musk unveiled his proposal for the Hyperloop , a crazy Jetsons-style tunnel that would shoot passengers from San Francisco to L.A. in half an hour, a group of undergraduate students has built a tiny working prototype.

Mechanical engineering students from the University of Illinois mocked up a Hyperloop that’s 24 times smaller than the real thing would be. “We needed something that we could fit in one of our rooms,” says Carlos Pantano, an associate professor of mechanical engineering who helped advise the team. “We didn’t have a long straight place where we could put a pipe. So we made it into the largest oval that we could fit.”

Electromagnetic motors send a tiny pod flying through the small tube:

If the Hyperloop is ever built, it won’t have an oval track like this, because that would slow the vehicle down too much. There are some other differences from Elon Musk’s proposal–a cheaper motor and different bearings–but the essential idea is the same. It offers a little more proof that a real Hyperloop might actually be feasible.

“I have no indication that this thing cannot work,” says Pantano. “The fact that the students have been able to build a prototype–even if it is not exactly like what they have in mind, we managed to do something that I think is indicative that the concept is not unrealistic.”

The logistics of first building and then running the Hyperloop might be more of a challenge than the engineering itself. “Imagine people have to get in and out in the time given,” Pantano says. “That part may take more time than people think. Things like that are what can complicate the economics of a transportation system.”





Now, a new team of undergrads will pick up where the previous students left off. They plan to prepare a model of a Hyperloop pod and enter a new SpaceX competition to test the pod on the new Hyperloop track next to the I-5 freeway in Central California.