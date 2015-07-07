advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Resume Angel Can Help You Get That Job

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Have you ever felt like you were being pulled in two directions while working on your resume? Almost like you are getting two different opinions. As if, for instance, you had an Angel sitting on one side of your keyboard and a Devil on the other? Yeah, us too. Check out the video above for some great tips on what to put in your resume, what to definitely NOT put in your resume, and what might cause a heavenly creature to throw up.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life