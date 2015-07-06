Google’s Waze Launches Ride-Sharing App In Israel

The new app is called RideWith and connects commuters going to work with Waze users traveling along the same routes. Drivers are then compensated for the cost of their ride through the RideWith app.

This isn’t, however, meant to be an Uber competitor: To avoid regulatory issues, the app limits drivers to accepting only two rides a day–and only during rush hour when going to and from the workplace. According to its Hebrew-language promotional materials, RideWith leverages Waze’s mapping technologies and is aimed at connecting users with neighbors and coworkers traveling on similar routes. The service will only be available in Tel Aviv and surrounding suburbs.

“We are conducting a small, private beta test in Tel Aviv for a carpool concept,” a Waze spokesperson told Fast Company. “Waze regularly experiments with new ideas in our backyard, and we have nothing specific to announce at this time.” The pilot program launched on July 6 and is expected to eventually draw several thousand beta testers. It is unclear at the moment whether the beta test will expand to other countries.

Waze was acquired by Google in 2013, at a price tag of more than $1 billion.

The RideWith app is currently only available to Android users, with no plans as of yet to release an iOS version.

