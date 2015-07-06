Nothing Is Untraceable: How The HackingTeam Got Busted [UPDATED]

HackingTeam assured its clients that its services were untraceable. They also assured everyone else that their client list did not include repressive regimes. Now it appears that neither of those claims may be true.

On Sunday, HackingTeam found itself on the receiving end of an attack. A whopping 400GB of data purported to have been stolen from the company includes a client list featuring some of the countries with the lowest World Bank rankings for freedom of expression, transparency, and the rule of law—countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia. That alone would be troublesome for HackingTeam, but then there’s the little matter of how 20 of the nation clients were already known because security researchers were in fact able to trace the supposedly “untraceable” surveillance activities of HackingTeam’s clients more than a year ago.

As further insult, HackingTeam’s own Twitter account was commandeered to send out links to torrents for downloading the stolen data. (The company subsequently deleted the tweets.) It’s still unknown who got the data, and how, but other documents show some rookie-level security goofs by HackingTeam’s staff, like using the same generic username and password–“admin” and “Passw0rd”–for several online accounts. One of the engineers using the weak security measures, engineer Christian Pozzi, had his own Twitter account hacked to read, “We are closing down. Bye Saudi Arabia. You paid us well. Allahuhakbah.”

How did things go so wrong for a company that had the trust, and money, of some of the most powerful players in the world? The answer, in part, is that nothing is really untraceable on the web, if you look hard enough for it.

That’s what the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs did. The organization describes its mission as “focusing on advanced research and development at the intersection of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), human rights, and global security.” And it’s been going after Hacking Team for years. The watershed moment was a report from February 2014 called “Mapping Hacking Team’s ‘Untraceable’ Spyware.” In it, researchers probed the intricacies of how computers talk to each other on the Internet in order to find their perp.

HackingTeam claimed that its spyware, called Remote Control System (RCS), was untraceable because it sent data through a series of proxy servers, located in different countries, to obscure the final destination in the country doing the surveillance. That’s the same general principle used by The Onion Router, or Tor–technology developed by the U.S. Navy but now also used for anonymous communication by anyone from dissidents living under repressive regimes to drug peddlers on Darknet sites like Ross Ulbricht’s Silk Road.