New Film Documents Segway Founder’s Mission to Solve World’s Water Crisis

Dean Kamen, inventor extraordinaire, is at it again.

The creator of the Segway, the first wearable insulin pump, an advanced prosthetic arm for DARPA, the First science and technology organization for kids, and many other breakthroughs is now trying to tackle the world’s ever-worsening water crisis.

This Friday, SlingShot, a new documentary that tells the story of Kamen’s efforts, debuts in New York.

“Half of all human illness comes from water-borne pathogens,” the film’s website explains. “Kamen’s SlingShot is an energy-efficient machine that turns any unfit water (seawater, poisoned wells, river sludge…) into pure, safe water–-no chemicals or filters needed.”

The film debuts at the New York City’s Cinema Village this Friday before moving on to screenings in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Santa Fe.