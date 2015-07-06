Coke Erases Its Logo In The Middle East In The Name Of Equality And Tolerance

In the Middle East, Coca-Cola’s is looking to promote a world without labels and prejudices by starting with its iconic can and ditching its own logo. Of course, the label is still red and has the white swirly bit so no one’s going to mistake it for a Pepsi but this is metaphor, people.

Created for Ramadan by Dubai-based agency FP7/DXB, part of McCann Worldgroup, the cans have replaced the familiar Coke logo with “Labels are for cans, not for people.” In its press release launching the campaign, the brand wasn’t shy about its lofty goals, saying “In the Middle East, a region with over 200 nationalities and a larger number of labels dividing people, these Coca-Cola cans send a powerful and timeless message that a world without labels is a world without differences. And that we are all basically just the same–human.”





A tall order, but at the very least, it’s a pretty cool-looking can. The brand has a history of manipulating its world-famous label in the name of making peaceful statements. In China, the company turned its white ribbon into a pair of hands passing a Coke; in Latin America, they became multi-ethnic arms mid-fist-bump.