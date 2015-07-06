Watch The Throne (That Dave Grohl Designed When He Broke His Leg Doing Rock and Roll)

After breaking a leg during a particularly intense concert, most musicians might opt to sit the next couple shows out. For Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, though, sitting a show out has an entirely different meaning.
Grohl spent the entirety of the Fighters’ first show since he sacrificed his leg to the Gods of RAWK sitting astride a ridiculous throne of his own design. At a weekend show in Washington D.C., Grohl debuted a piece of furniture that looks like the Iron Throne but with guitar necks instead of fine Valerian steel swords. As you can see below, it is a contraption the rocker designed whilst high as a fruitbat.
So, there you have it: Dave Grohl cannot be stopped by conventional infirmities. Watch a video about his throne of rock below.