Watch The Throne (That Dave Grohl Designed When He Broke His Leg Doing Rock and Roll)

After breaking a leg during a particularly intense concert, most musicians might opt to sit the next couple shows out. For Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, though, sitting a show out has an entirely different meaning.

Nate Mendel and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters perform at the Foo Fighters 20th Anniversary Blowout at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. This was the band’s first performance after Grohl broke his leg three weeks ago in Sweden. Photo: Kyle Gustafson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Grohl spent the entirety of the Fighters’ first show since he sacrificed his leg to the Gods of RAWK sitting astride a ridiculous throne of his own design. At a weekend show in Washington D.C., Grohl debuted a piece of furniture that looks like the Iron Throne but with guitar necks instead of fine Valerian steel swords. As you can see below, it is a contraption the rocker designed whilst high as a fruitbat.





So, there you have it: Dave Grohl cannot be stopped by conventional infirmities. Watch a video about his throne of rock below.