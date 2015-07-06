advertisement
Microsoft Launches Tossup, A Social Polling App To Use With Your Friends

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Want to make plans with your friends without the back-and-forth of group texts? Microsoft’s latest app Tossup is an event planning service that allows you to survey your friends to simplify group decision-making. The social polling app is the most recent product from the company’s Microsoft Garage initiative, which gives employees the opportunity to work on passion projects on the side.


The app includes Facebook and Yelp integration, and centers around polling friends to decide what to do, when to do it, and where to go. Looking to make lunch plans with a group of friends? Shoot the question to them via Tossup, and the app will tally up their responses. Tossup also functions as a polling service for other purposes–say, asking a friend for advice while shopping.

Tossup’s launch brings Microsoft into a crowded field that already includes Straw, Rudder, and several other competitors. The app is available today as a free download for both Android and iOS.

[via TechCrunch]

Related: Can Microsoft Get Its Groove Back? The Evolution Of The Brand In 3 Minutes

