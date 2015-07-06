These Movies Are Shockingly Short When Reduced To “Every Single Word Spoken by a Person of Color”

Hollywood is notoriously, overwhelmingly white. A few months ago, we saw just how poorly diversity has fared at the Oscars, and more recently, we heard how people reacted to Michael B. Jordan landing a traditionally caucasian role. Beyond getting snubbed for Oscars and superhero consideration, however, people of color must also apparently contend with being shut out of some productions altogether. A new Tumblr is devoted to finding movies with the least amount of screen time given for non-white actors–and the movies it singles out are both surprising and not.

Wes Anderson’s films famously have a lot of pale appeal, but one would think by the time he got to 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom, the filmmaker would’ve made it a point to be more inclusive than the literally four seconds worth of dialogue allotted to actor Andreas Sheikh. (In Anderson’s defense, Moonrise takes place in 1965 New England, but still.) By now, we’ve all heard of the Bechdel Test, which reveals filmmakers dropping the ball on giving women three-dimensional characters, but the filmmakers featured on Every Single Word seem to have failed some deeper, more basic test, and it’s galling to watch.





Created by actor and sometime editor Dylan Marron, who voices Carlos on the hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale, the Tumblr offers up drastically reduced videos of certain films, leaving in only the words spoken by people of color. Spike Jonze’s Her clocks in at a piddling 40 seconds, and without the temporal/geographical excuse Anderson has. (Her is set in the Los Angeles of the future.) While Marron has edited only a handful of videos so far, one gets the sinking feeling Hollywood has left him enough raw material to keep more in the hopper for years to come.