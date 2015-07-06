Your Heart Does The Swiping On This Hands-Free Tinder App for Apple Watch

Which is a better judge of attraction, your head or your heart? Agency T3 is hoping to find out by creating a new hands-free Tinder app for the Apple Watch. Instead of relying on your eyes and assumptions to decide on a match, the app uses your heartbeat. Based on the idea that the faster your heart rate, the more attracted you are to someone, the app will do the swiping for you after determining your heart rate.
It’s a cool idea, unless you’re someone who gets scared or nervous when you see something you’re not attracted to. Otherwise, you can use all that energy saved from not having to think so hard about swiping to maybe get better acquainted with the finer points of Swedish pop rock.