Watch This Dad And His Daughter Go Head-to-Head In An Epic Beatbox Battle

Does a friendly competition still count as father, daughter bonding even when said daughter demolishes your existence?

St. Louis beatboxer Nicole Paris learned her impressive skills from her dad, but signs of the apprentice eclipsing the mentor first surfaced in a video Paris posted last year.

I guess it took a year for her dad to recover because in a punishing round two posted yesterday, Paris delivers her coup de grâce in the form of a sickening dubstep onslaught. Time of death: 2:00.

Paris’s father had to have known this day was coming. There are videos of his daughter crushing the beatbox game at school talent shows…

…on local TV…

…and in local competitions.

But Paris isn’t stingy with her style–get some insight into how she’s developed her beatboxing skills over the years.