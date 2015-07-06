Little Kids Swear Their Little Faces Off In A Foul-Mouthed Smart Car Ad

Yep, that toddler just said “f*%k.” Any parent will recognize this situation right away. Seemingly out of nowhere, your sweet little miracle of life lets loose with a few bon mots that would make any longshoreman proud. After the initial shock subsides, you realize it sounds an awful lot like you. And many times, these vocabulary lessons occur while you’re driving.
In a recent ad, Smart used this insight to illustrate how stress-free its diminutive cars can be in the city with “real” kids using real words (the ad feels mightily staged). We see a collection of angel-faced cherubs unleashing their foul-mouthed best on camera. And when one parent asks, “Who taught you to say that?!?” You already know the answer.