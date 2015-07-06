Take A Long Look At The Amazing Nic Cage/Tim Burton Superman That Almost Was

It’s a plot worthy of a comic book. In some alternative universe, Nicolas Cage might have have been Superman.

Back in the ’90s, Warner Bros had greenlit Superman Lives, a moodier take on the Man of Steel mythos to be produced by Jon Peters, directed by Tim Burton, and starring Cage, then hot off an Oscar win for Leaving Las Vegas. The team caught the fascination of the comic zeitgeist, until an unfortunately-timed shot of a droopy-eyed Cage in superhero garb leaked and fan support soured. Two years, three scriptwriters, and a slew of concept art and costume tests later, the project was dead.

Now, two filmmakers—writer/director Jon Schnepp and producer Holly Payne—have pieced together the demise of the film in the 105-min documentary The Death of “Superman Lives”: What Happened? through interviews with Burton, Peters, screenwriters Kevin Smith, Dan Gilroy and Wesley Strick, comic writer Grant Morrison, costume designer Colleen Atwood, and numerous concept artists, including Steve Johnson and Sylvain Despretz.

The couple (Payne proposed to Schnepp at the film’s LA premiere last month) will release the film through its website July 9, as San Diego Comic Con gets underway, and hold court at booth 3915, plus panels Thursday and Friday.

The leaked Polaroid that started the negative spin.

The film addresses both “what happened?” and “what if?,” offering an irreverent tale of development hell, disconnect between suits and creatives, and contradicting recollections, as well as a treasure trove of concept art that makes you wonder what kind of wild ride a fully realized film might have been.

“Every person we talked to gave us a little more of the puzzle,” says Payne. “The most we learned was from the artwork. We didn’t know what had been put into the development, and the diversity of artists, and seeing it was mind-blowing. This was not what we expected. They were taking risks we hadn’t seen in a superhero film at that point.”

(L-R) Jon Schnepp, Kevin Smith, Holly Payne, technical producer Christopher Graybill, and editor Marie Jamora at a May American Cinematheque screening and Q&A. Photo: Margot Gerber for American Cinematheque, courtesy of Holly Payne and Jon Schnepp

The proposed 1998 Superman Lives was an attempt to revitalize a franchise that petered out after the less-than-stellar Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987. Burton, tapped for his success with Batman—a superhero associated with night and shadows—seemed an odd choice to reinterpret a superhero so associated with the sun and light.