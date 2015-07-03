Duracell Celebrates July 4th With A Tearjerking Story About A Solider And His Daughter

This will either make your eyes fill with sentimental tears or roll into the back of your head. That’s where we are in the realm of sadvertising. Cynics will groan, earnest optimists will sigh, and someone will post it with an irony-free #blessed.

Duracell hits two emotional hot button issues in one spot, combining the bond between fathers and daughters, with the patriotism of service. But before you let the cynicism win, you should know that the new ad is based on the true story of the Nilsons. To help their two young daughters cope with his impending deployment, Navy Air Traffic Controller Robert Nilson gave them a battery-powered teddy bear, with pre-recorded message from him.





Thankfully, it’s more than just a July Fourth-themed pitch for dependable batteries, the brand is also donating $100,000 to the USO’s Comfort Crew for Military Kids program which helps military children cope during their parent’s deployment. And in case that voice-over sounds familiar, it’s Academy Award winner Hilary Swank, whose dad is a retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant.



