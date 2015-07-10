Why Podcasting Is The New Networking

Smartphones mean that anyone can host one or download one, and they’re an easy way to pass a boring car commute or some treadmill time. Apple reported that podcast subscriptions through iTunes reached 1 billion in 2014.

Here’s a reason to consider becoming a host, and not just a listener: running a podcast is one of the best ways out there to network. Indeed, it feels far more authentic, and is more effective, than hanging around with your business card at cocktail parties.

Here’s why: Hosting a podcast means you have a great reason to call or email interesting people and ask for their time. It’s not just you wanting to “pick their brain,” you’re offering access to (ideally) many listeners, and you’re providing something of value to these listeners. Even big-name people are far more likely to get on board with this concept than meeting you for an informational interview.

“While I didn’t start my podcast as a networking tool, it’s certainly become one,” says Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the finance-oriented podcast Stacking Benjamins (full disclosure: he and every other person quoted in this article have recently had me as a guest on their shows). “I’ve had some incredible fan-boy experiences talking to financial pros like Jean Chatzky and David Bach, artists and thinkers like Austin Kleon, Gretchen Rubin, and Don Hahn. None of those conversations would have happened without the podcast. I’m finishing a book right now and the number of people I can ask for help has grown immensely, which I owe to the number of people I’ve connected with because of Stacking Benjamins,” he says.

To be sure, other media formats allow for some of this. I never thought of myself as much of a networker until someone pointed out that I call up at least half a dozen people per week to interview them for articles. Many of these people become long-term connections. But I tend to ask questions quickly because I’m trying to get quotable answers. Podcasting is structured more like an actual chat, with a give and take that deepens a relationship. Says Erik Fisher, host of Beyond The To Do List, “Podcasting is like being invited into a conversation over coffee. It’s intimate, informative and a bonding experience for everyone involved.”

It gives you a way to network even if you’re not local, or wouldn’t wind up at a conference together. Saul-Sehy lives in the small town of Texarkana, TX, and needless to say, many of the guests he meets through his podcast would never wind up there.