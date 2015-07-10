7 Hard-Earned Lessons In Leading A Dysfunctional Team

I was in charge of turning around a team that was highly talented but consistently, and mysteriously, underperforming. High turnover rates and missed deadlines were problems we tried to address with different leaders over a span of three years. At the end of 36 months of trial and error, I was offered the opportunity to take a fresh perspective on this puzzle.

Among others, my challenge, however, was that this department operated outside my area of expertise: I led business designers and product managers, and this was a team of quality assurance experts. I was their interim manager for nearly two years. It was a bumpy ride and the root-causes for their low performance is a topic for another story. But I learned approximately ten thousand lessons in leadership; here’s seven of them:

This team’s responsibilities had a steep learning curve. I had no time to become a master of their domain. So, I had no option but to resist my urge to micromanage their tasks. Instead, I had to shift my focus to managing their dreams, their careers, and their future. The result: I graduated from being a task-master to a leader.

Often, your employees spend more time at work than away from it. Make it worth their while to show up each day and give it their best shot. Work hard to help them trace the lines between their actions and the impact on your organization. Don’t use the size of your organization, or the lack of data as excuses for your inability to do so.

Establish disciplined routines for informal conversations with individuals on your team. At these discussions, don’t launch into an interrogation with closed questions such as: “Why is ___ delayed?” Instead, try open-ended queries, like: “How are things?”

More important than the nature of your questions, however, is to set a predictable cadence and pick the right ambiance. Even the sidewalk is a better option than a conference room—which sets a stodgy tone to the dialogue. The habit of talking frequently and casually takes the anxiety out of scheduling “the talk” with “the boss” when trouble is brewing or has boiled over.