GoPro Unveils Its First All-New Camera In Nine Years

Priced at $399 and available throughout most of the world on July 12, the Hero4 Session is half the size and 40% lighter than the existing Hero4 line of cameras. It was designed to be much more simple than other GoPros, with a single button that starts and stops recording. It’s also meant to mount on objects, like bicycle spokes, that are too small to hold current Hero4s. It works with all existing GoPro mounts.

The company hopes the Session’s smaller size and lighter weight will make it more attractive to many of the professional athletes it works with, and who shoot and share videos of their action-sports exploits.

GoPro Hero4 Session

“I think it’s going to be probably one of my secret little weapons,” pro mountain biker Aaron Chase told Fast Company. “It’s a fraction of the size, and I can tuck that camera away even more than the original GoPro. I think it’s going to add another dimension. [A kayaker told me] he could put it one of the fishes’ mouths.”

GoPro is positioning the Hero4 Session as a camera for users who want something lighter than the Hero4 Silver or Black, but who don’t want to give up much when it comes to features.

At 1.4 inches cubed and weighing just 2.3 ounces, the Session has to give up some of the components of its larger cousins–most notably, an LCD screen. That means users will have to rely more heavily on either the GoPro mobile app or the Wi-fi smart remote than is necessary with larger GoPro cameras. On the other hand, the Session is waterproof to a depth of 33 feet without the need for an additional housing.

The Session can shoot 1440p at 30 frames per second, 1080p at 60 fps, or 720p at 100 fps. It can also shoot 8-megapixel photographs in burst mode at 10 fps, as well as .5-second to 60-second time-lapse photos, and includes a number of settings for slow-motion recording and high-resolution images.