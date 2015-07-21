Why Purpose-Driven Companies Are Often More Successful

Starting and surviving in today’s economy is hard, but the companies that figure it out have something in common: the pursuit of purpose, alongside the pursuit of profit. A purpose mobilizes people in a way that pursuing profits alone never will. For a company to thrive, it needs to infuse its purpose in all that it does.

An organization without purpose manages people and resources, while an organization with purpose mobilizes people and resources. Purpose is a key ingredient for a strong, sustainable, scalable organizational culture. It’s an unseen-yet-ever-present element that drives an organization. It can be a strategic starting point, a product differentiator, and an organic attractor of users and customers.

Here’s how a few organizations have used purpose to achieve great results, and what other organizations can learn from their success.

Ask a group of college graduates their plans after graduation, and chances are none will say: “I want to work for a household goods company.” Yet Seventh Generation, a household goods company, is a top employer of millennials. They manufacture seemingly unexciting products—dish soap, fabric softener, and toilet paper—but the company’s products are authentically imbued with a higher purpose: to inspire a consumer revolution that nurtures the health of the next seven generations.

A company’s purpose cannot simply be a pretty set of words. As the adage goes, actions speak louder than words. Seventh Generation walks the talk of its purpose—and its employees and customers notice. The company encourages consumers to line-dry clothes instead of machine drying, at the risk of cannibalizing its dryer sheet product. They are using their business to start a movement that will change an industry. This authenticity, potentially at the expense of their bottom line, inspires loyalty that no lip service will create.

As a company, it’s important to think about why you are in the business you’re in. What drives you? If your business succeeds, what would your ideal world look like? When a company demonstrates an authentic purpose, consumers feel a connection to the products and company. They will choose the authentically purposeful company’s products, even if it’s not the cheapest offering.