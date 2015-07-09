3 Steps To Becoming A Better Version Of Yourself

One of the key misconceptions with popular self-help advice is the idea we ought to “be ourselves” or, even worse, “unleash our true or real self.”

First, there is no real self. As Aristotle noted, we are what we repeatedly do, and that’s the end of the story. Everything else happens inside our minds and is only interesting if you care about metaphysical ruminations.

Second, what we think of ourselves is of limited importance compared to what others think of us. Our success is always a function of the impressions we make on others throughout our lives. It is not whether you think you are great that matters, but whether others believe it or not.

Lastly, scientific research dating back to 1999 has shown most people have a rather distorted view of themselves, mostly because they are not as good as they think they are. Every brutal dictator this world has seen tended to see himself–yes, dictators were usually men–as some sort of moral crusader or savior of humanity. It is feasible to suggest that they were being their true or real self, too.

There is a much more sensible–yet largely neglected–view of change, which still predicates self-improvement though focusing less on one’s own thoughts and feelings to prioritize instead how others think and feel about us. This other-centric perspective of change may appear superficial at first because it is based mostly on appearance and impressions. It also seems somewhat cruel and conformist because it makes us much more dependent on others. Additionally, it defies the cliché that we should not worry about what people think of us.

Even if our ultimate motivation may be selfish, it’s human nature to get others to like or rate us more.

Yet, this alternative perspective is inherently more prosocial and less self-centered. No form of civilization would be sustainable unless we cared about what others think of us and adjusted our behavior to make a positive impact on others. Even if our ultimate motivation may be selfish, it’s human nature to get others to like or rate us more.

Thus, the goal of any self-coaching intervention should be to improve one’s reputation. Get others to see you in a more positive light, or as the person you aspire to be. This involves three simple steps, which contribute to a dynamic change cycle that concludes only when you don’t want to improve further.