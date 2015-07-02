How Andre Iguodala Of The Golden State Warriors Is Expanding His Brand Off The Court

The shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors not only helped his team win their first NBA championship in 40 years, he also won the MVP trophy after sitting out the first three games of the final series. Iguodala has solidified his basketball career, so now he’s looking to expand his brand–and he’s starting with online retailer Twice.

“I came to the Bay Area not just to play basketball, but to explore business interests,” says Iguodala, who serves as Twice’s menswear style director.

Iguodala isn’t the first NBA star to dabble in the fashion world: Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade has a line of splashy socks with Stance, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook has teamed up with Barneys for his own collection, and LeBron James’s lucrative deal with Nike reportedly generated $340 million in sales.





The fashion industry is a comfortable launching pad for Iguodala’s future plans–while he remains mostly tight-lipped about forthcoming partnerships, he told Fast Company he’s eyeing opportunities in consumer products.