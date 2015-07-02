Today in Tabs: Bitch Better Have My Tabs

By their very nature, tabs are meant to be closed. Apart from e-mail and maybe Twitter (never tweet), tabs flitter in and out of our existence, peppering our day with information, nonsense, and #content. But there is always the possibility that, one day, you will open a tab that is never meant to be closed. You may try, your cursor hovering over the little x, but something inside you says, “No, not quite yet. I may still need this.” I hope that some of you may have already found your one true tab, but if not, let me lend you mine for the day.

I first opened my forever tab, “5,000 wasps found in St Cross bedroom,” when my fiancée (woot woot) e-mailed it to me over ten months ago, hoping to make me laugh, or maybe gross me out. I’ve had it open in my browser every day since. The tab has everything. Drama. Humor, Pathos. Empathy. Mystery. Several moments that belong in a horror film. A hed that you can sing to the tune of Seasons of Love.

We live in a garbage world, dear readers, so seek solace where you can. Writing these intern tabs has been like therapy, with the added bonus that they helped me pay for my actual therapy. So thank you all for putting up with the recommendations, screeds, and feminist rants, the overshares, and all the about dot me’s. And thanks to Rusty, whose inscrutable morning e-mails filled me with terror, but ultimately made me a better writer. Above all, thank you “5,000 wasps found in St. Cross bedroom,” for being my constant friend, my anchor in this sea of trash that is the Internet. RIP.