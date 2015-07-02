The Recommender: Kim Lightbody, Who Was Once On The Front Page Of The New York Times (Sorta)!

Name: Kim Lightbody Role at Fast Company: Editorial assistant. I help Fast Company‘s editor, Bob Safian, maintain his sanity, and do some writing and editorial work as well. I should also mention that I’ve only been here a few weeks, so I am still very much in early stages of things. Twitter: @Kim_LittleBody Titillating Fact: Before joining Fast Company, I was a finance reporter for nearly two years, so I have a surprising amount of knowledge on asset management, distressed debt, and bankruptcy court. And if you don’t find DIP loans and restructuring proposals titillating, then… fine. How about this: My foot was on the front page of The New York Times once .

Things she’s loving:

1. harlowandsage: This Instagram account is the perfect antidote for a rough or stressful day. Harlow and Sage were two unlikely dog-friends, one a Weimaraner and one a Miniature Dachshund. Sage passed away in 2013, but now Harlow has two new buddies, Indiana and Reese, who are also Miniature Dachshunds. Long story short: one big dog and two tiny dogs are the best of buds, and their owners take amazing, hilarious, adorable photos of them.

2. Mystery Show: As a self-diagnosed podcast addict, I’m always looking for new shows to download. Mystery Show is the latest from Gimlet Media, Alex Blumberg’s podcast startup, and it’s already one of my favorites. In each episode, radio veteran Starlee Kine solves everyday mysteries—from the story behind someone’s 9/11 license plate to Jake Gyllenhaal’s true height. Along the way, she befriends strangers and turns everyday encounters into touching, heartfelt moments. It’s hilarious, poignant, and best of all, a mystery show—so you’re on the edge of your seat until the very end.

3. The Marshall Project: Launched in 2014 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization dedicated to criminal justice, TMP has churned out some pretty impressive work in its first year. They recently partnered with New York magazine on “This is Rikers,” a 16-page article about New York City’s infamous jail and the people who spend their lives there, and writer Christie Thompson spent months investigating the aftereffects of solitary confinement in “From Solitary to the Street.” Helmed by former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller, the small team at TMP has undoubtedly contributed to the public debate about mass incarceration.

In addition to in-depth reporting, they also send out a must-read newsletter each morning with a comprehensive roundup of criminal justice-related news from around the U.S; sign up here.