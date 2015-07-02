Sprint’s CEO Is So Over T-Mobile’s “Uncarrier Bullsh-t”

This isn’t the first time the two executives have taken to Twitter to have it out. From Danielle Sacks’s recent profile of Legere for Fast Company:

It didn’t take long for Legere to realize that his potty mouth, willingness to pick fights, and total lack of self-consciousness made him an ideal tweeter. He spent months baiting Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure until Legere’s trashing of Sprint’s 2015 Super Bowl ad finally led Claure to respond (he called Legere classless).

Sprint and T-Mobile have long fought to take third place in the mobile carrier market (Verizon and AT&T lay claim to the top two spots). Sprint even considered acquiring T-Mobile last year, prior to hiring Claure to helm the company.

While we wait for Legere’s response to Claure–which is sure to come–feel free to sit back and grab some popcorn.

Update: Legere has delivered as only he can, with a number of biting tweets targeting Claure:

[via The Verge]