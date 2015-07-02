Sony Has A New Crowdfunding Website For Employee Projects



This story originally appeared on Engadget.com.

Last year, Sony revealed a business program that encouraged employees to develop the most innovative ideas they can think of in an effort to find new hits. Now, the company has launched a crowdfunding and e-commerce platform called “First Flight” for products that come out of that project. While its main purpose is to raise funds for and sell Sony’s experimental creations, the company’s hoping it can also help connect it with audiences and gauge the public’s interest. For its debut, First Flight is selling two products, which were already crowdfunded through third-party websites in the past: an e-paper smartwatch and a small device called “Mesh” tag that can turn devices into connected gadgets.