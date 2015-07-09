The Unexpected And Hard-Earned Lessons From A Dotcom Flameout

Ignorance may be bliss, but when you add in millions of dollars, it can quickly turn into disaster.

In 1998, William Hsu was a recent Stanford University grad working as an analyst at an investment bank. His passion, however, was technology, and with the dotcom bubble starting to inflate, he was anxious to get in the game.

“There were some very smart people at the bank, and naively I thought I was just as smart,” he says. “Ten months into the job, I quit to start my own company.”

William Hsu Photo: Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Press/Corbis

Hsu and two coworkers left to launch BuildPoint, an online business that provided bidding management and marketplace services to the commercial construction industry. The trio quickly raised more than $50 million in venture-capital funding.

“It was crazy that we were able to raise that amount of money even though we had no experience,” recalls Hsu. “The Internet was less than five years old, but being 22 didn’t mean I knew more or less about it than anyone else. I was an Asian kid from Stanford; people would ask if I was related to [Yahoo founder] Jerry Yang.”

In a year and a half, BuildPoint went from three guys in a house in Palo Alto, California, to a company with 250 employees. “We were very focused on getting eyeballs even though we were a business client,” Hsu says. “We barely knew the difference between consumer and enterprise. eBay was a huge marketplace on the consumer side, and we believed we could do the same on the commercial side for construction. Turns out we were dead wrong.”

Our ability to raise a lot of money didn’t help us.

While BuildPoint recruited lots of users by giving away the software, Hsu and his cofounders couldn’t monetize their business. After the market crash in 2001 and the dotcom burst, the company was fortunate to have about half of its investment money still in the bank.