This Pampers Ad Captures Defecating Babies’ “Poo Faces” In All Their Slo-Mo Glory

They are facial expressions anyone who has cared for a baby will instantly recognize. That faraway look and involuntary frowning (among other things) indicate that a serious diaper change is due.

Produced in glorious HD and super-slow motion, Procter & Gamble-owned babycare brand, Pampers’ new spot features the facial contortions of 10 babies during the build up to and delivery of a No. 2.





The 75-second spot, created by agency Saatchi & Saatchi London, is set to Strauss’ Thus Spake Zarathustra. The rousing track was used in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and seems appropriate for this poop odyssey. We’ve seen this, um, device, used before in ads, but never executed with such panache. It is a good thing that technology does not yet allow viewers to smell commercials.

The film, entitled “Pooface” is for Pampers’ range of baby wipes and also launches a new overarching strategy summed up in the strapline “Don’t fear the mess!”





Although the ad, directed by Olly Blackburn via Great Guns, does not officially break until July 7, it has already been greeted with acclaim, winning a bronze film Lion in the Toiletries, Cosmetics & Beauty category, a silver film craft Lion for casting and a bronze film craft Lion at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.