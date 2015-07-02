Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala Is Most Wonderful

The Golden State Warriors recently won the NBA Championship, but that’s not the only reason we want to celebrate star player Andre Iguodala. We recently sat down with the basketball player and entrepreneur and asked him all about his new company Twice, his love of startups and plans for the future, and why he is a fan of Elon Musk. Andre Iguodala’s passion is just as powerful off the court, and that is the most wonderful thing of the week.