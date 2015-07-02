Blue Moon’s Artist Edition Bottle Series Is Also A $20,000 Art Contest

Blue Moon Brewing Company, a subsidiary brand of MillerCoors, has launched the Blue Moon Artist Series, with artwork of 20 up-and-coming artists from across the U.S. featured on bottles sold in 12-packs of the beer. The only creative direction given to the artists was that they incorporate an image of a moon in their design.

Throughout July and August, the brand wants fans to vote for their favorite label on the Blue Moon Facebook page between July 1 and August 31, to help give one artist will a $20,000 grant. Fan voting will narrow down the top 10 artists, then a panel will determine the grand prize label artist winner.





The artist series, by Trinity Brand Group, is an idea employed by many craft brewers and a bold move for the brand considering how Blue Moon has long been called out by craft brewers for not making its MillerCoors ties obviously clear on its packaging. In May, Blue Moon was actually sued because of its label. A craft brewer filed a suit against the beer’s parent company MillerCoors for disguising the product as a craft beer.