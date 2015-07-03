5 Great Free Apps For A Long Weekend

Summer’s in full swing, which means it’s time to blow off work and do some sightseeing. If you find yourself with a few extra days on your hands, these free apps can help you make the most of them.

Roadtrippers (Android, iOS) helps you plan out the route between your home and wherever you’re going, serving up interesting attractions, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment along the way. You can plan out your entire itinerary beforehand, saving the locales you want to visit for offline access and syncing your plans to the Roadtrippers website. Of course, you can use the app to find cool places to stop along the way. That’s half the fun.

Google’s Field Trip app (Android, iOS) hones in on your location and surfaces information about cool and unique items of interest in your immediate area. If you use your headphones or a Bluetooth headset, it’ll even read information aloud to you. It’s great for gleaning in-depth info while wandering around touristy spots. It also pulls in details and ratings for nearby restaurants, just in case you want to take a break for some lunch.

Bonus App! Remember your trip with Pic Collage (Android, iOS). The app helps you put together scrapbook-like collections using your photos and videos. You can add fun fonts and stickers, too.

If you’re with a group but want to explore on your own a bit, try Glympse (Android, iOS). The app lets you share your location with other people so they can track you on a map. You can set a time limit so they’re not able to track you forever, and recipients don’t need to have the app installed in order to see where you are. You can blast your location out via Twitter and Facebook if you’re feeling particularly adventurous.

Moovit (Android, iOS) hooks into 100+ public transit systems around the world to relay real-time arrival information for buses and trains. You can view up-to-date schedules and get notifications when delays occur. The app even leverages other Moovit users’ locations while they’re en route in order to provide an additional level of accuracy.

Hotel Tonight (Android, iOS) works pretty much just like its name implies. The app works with hotels to score last-minute deals on otherwise empty rooms, passing the savings along to you when you need to find a place to get some shut-eye in a pinch. You can sort available rooms by amenities, get quick customer support if you encounter problems, and book rooms up to seven days out if you’re the sort who likes to do a smidgen of preplanning.