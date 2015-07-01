Mini Demonstrates How Cute Dogs Makes Buying A Used Car A Whole Lot Better

Buying a car can be a stressful experience. How much space do you really need? What does that shade of blue say about you as a driver? And when we’re talking about used cars, these questions get more intense. Can I trust this car to last me long enough? Did you smell that faint whiff of barnyard in the back seat? Are you sure the brake pads are new? The clutch is fine? Seriously, you don’t smell that?





A new campaign for Mini’s Mini Next certified pre-owned program, by agency Butler Shine Stern & Partners, has been able to take much of this buyer anxiety completely out of the equation. With dogs. Four dogs, to be specific–Cooper, Turbo, Ziggy and Zaggy. Welcome to the K-9 Showroom, a site that puts you in a pre-owned Mini via doggy cam, quite possibly the least intimidating way to see a car (or anything) ever. Pick a pooch, sit back and enjoy the random way it wanders around a car (and watch out for the adorable surprises in the back seat). If you like what you see, you can tweet a treat to the hardworking salesdogs working the showroom floor.

The brand is also donating to Best Friends Animal Society for every used car it sells that’s financed through Mini Financial Services, and there’s a link to help you find your own “pre-owned” pup.