The Hidden Costs Of The Summer Slump

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, offices all over the country get quieter as people go on vacation. But in addition to planned vacation, plenty of workers see the sunshine as a reason to call in sick to work. As many as 39% of full-time employees admit they feigned illness to take a paid day off to enjoy the weather, while 72% of respondents to an SHRM survey noted higher rates of unplanned absences on Mondays, Fridays, before public holidays, or before sporting or national events.

While most companies chalk it up to the cost of doing business, there is evidence that it hurts the bottom line. The same SHRM study found that the average productivity loss for unplanned absences was 36.6% and the annual cost of all paid time off (vacation or sick days) ranged between 20.9% to 22.1% of overall payroll.

John Schwarz, Founder and CEO of Visier, a workforce analytics company, says although it is easy to make gut-feeling assumptions about what drives workers to absenteeism, in most situations, it’s a more personal issue. “Poor local management, a job that is much more difficult during hot weather, children out of school for the summer holidays, a spouse who needs the car to go somewhere, etc.,” he explains.

Schwarz believes it’s best to analyze the characteristics shared across a particular staff. Factors that could contribute to unplanned absences include:

length of tenure

time since last promotion

managers span of control

location

generation

recruiting source

performance level

amount of training

absences in the previous year

A shorter time on the job can increase the chance the employee will call in sick, as will training for less than 20 hours, for example.

But Schwarz underlines that there isn’t one department or area of businesses in general that are more likely to take unplanned absences, it depends on the company. He does say that a rise in workers calling in sick could point to an overall lack of engagement.

“Satisfied and engaged employees are less likely to abuse the company’s sick policy,” he says. But it’s not enough to just do a head count. Schwarz says managers should compare absenteeism between different teams, departments, locations, and performance levels to determine whether there are more people taking leave during the summer months. Then, he recommends looking to see if one manager has a larger degree of absenteeism than another.