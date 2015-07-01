This Crow Riding On The Back Of A Soaring Bald Eagle Will Make You Smile, Goth

If America were created by Goths, this might be our national symbol.

That’s right, it’s a black crow riding proudly and with great freedom atop the sturdy back of a bald eagle. It doesn’t get much more gothily American. As Colossal notes, the California-based photographer who snapped the image, Phoo Chan, has taken his share of amazing animal pics.

But even Chan himself realizes how special this particular image is. “What made it even more bizzare,” he wrote about the photograph, “was that the crow even made a brief stop on the back of the eagle as if it was taking a free scenic ride, and the eagle simply obliged.”





As faithful readers of the Recommender can attest, this is not the first time one remarkable creature was captured using another as their own personal Segway.

Here’s hoping it isn’t the last time.