Slurpees On Demand? 7-Eleven To Offer Delivery Via Postmates

Convenience-store chain and Slurpee purveyor 7-Eleven is the latest company to sign on with Postmates for home delivery. Some of the chain’s San Francisco and Oakland locations are now offering delivery through Postmates’ app for hot food and snacks.

“7‑Eleven’s founder, Joe C. Thompson Jr., used to say 7‑Eleven’s mission was to ‘give customers what they want, when and where they want it.’ Through the modern-day technology that Postmates provides, we can fulfill that promise in a way we haven’t done before,” said Raja Doddala, 7-Eleven vice president of innovation and omnichannel strategy, in a press release.

Although individual stores have offered delivery services before and foreign locations have offered delivery, this is the first official delivery initiative for 7-Eleven corporate in the U.S. Back in 2011, 7-Eleven entered into a partnership with Amazon to install Amazon delivery lockers in some locations.

7-Eleven says it expects Postmates delivery to expand to Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Chicago by the end of 2015.