Colonel Sanders’s KFC Comeback Continues In A Comic-Con Exclusive Comic Book For Some Reason

Unlike most iconic fast food pitchmen from days past–the Hamburglar, the Taco Bell Chihuahua, the Noid, Little Caesar, The King, etc–Colonel Sanders is actually a real dude, who really started the company with which he became associated. He died in 1980, of course, and KFC gradually phased the Colonel out of its advertising and branding in the early ’00s. But he came back in a big way earlier this year , portrayed by SNL vet Darrell Hammond in new ads.





KFC is taking the revival of Colonel Sanders to new heights this month, though, as he appears not just in ads–and, sure, a video game–but also in an exclusive comic book premiering at the San Diego Comic-Con. The plot of the comic–which KFC announced via Facebook–is unclear, but the cover definitely features Colonel Sanders atop a great white steed, as a ghostly young boy and a ghostly adult male appear over each shoulder. Perhaps it involves the Colonel fighting ghosts with the power of fried chicken? In any case, the Facebook post–written in the beyond-the-grave voice of Harland Sanders–declares “If you love comics and fried chicken and subliminal marketing, then you’ll love this free exclusive #SDCC comic about me,” which promises that, ghosts or no, folks who get their hands on the book in San Diego might need to wipe the grease from their fingers before handling the rest of their merchandise.