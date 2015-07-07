Can I Accept A Job As A Backup Plan?

Job hunting is uncertain, and the process from sending in your resume to getting an offer letter can stretch on for months. But while you’re waiting to hear from a dream job, is it a smart move to accept a job you’re not as thrilled by just in case?

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal breaks down the risks in playing the field with employers.

Hi, I’m applying for jobs, and one that I’ve interviewed for is kind of my dream job. The problem is, the hiring manager said that they are early in the hiring process, and she doesn’t think they’ll make a decision for another month. In the meantime, I think another job I applied to is getting close to making an offer–this job is okay, but the first one is so much better. My question is: Is it bad form to accept a job and then pull out or quit after a short time if I get a better offer?



Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant, and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

This is a very tricky question–and, I would say a bit controversial. I’m sure there will be some strong opinions in the comments.

There are very few times in my career as a consultant or as a coach where I would ever advise anyone to take one job while still considering another.

Doing so would cause harm on several fronts:

Damage to your reputation and character. Anyone who hears about this is not really going to trust you or rely on your word. You will be known as unreliable. And if you think people don’t find out, you’re wrong–they do. You are your word. People want to work with people they can rely on; if you say one thing and do another, it tarnishes your character.

Damage to others. Someone else did not get that job because you gave your word, and now the person who wanted it has moved on to a new position, one that they may have had to settle for, because they didn’t get the job they wanted.