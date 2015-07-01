Now You Can Tap To View Snaps And Stories On Snapchat

Sore thumbs, begone: Snapchat is announcing a major tweak to its app today with a change to the way users view its content. The messaging platform’s new “ Tap to View ” functionality will replace the old interface, which required users to hold their finger down on a button to view Snaps or Stories.

“This means no more tired thumbs while watching a several-hundred-second Story . . . and a little getting used to for anyone who has been Snapchatting for a while,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The interface switch is part of a larger update to the app that also includes two-factor authentication, improvements to the company’s Snapcode feature, and “Add Nearby”, an optional geolocation tool that displays other Snapchat users in close proximity to you.

As The Verge points out, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel foreshadowed this update at Re/code’s conference earlier this year, when he said: “It’s just kind of annoying to hold your finger there for so long.”

[via The Verge]