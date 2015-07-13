10 Reasons To Launch Your Startup Without Quitting Your Day Job

I’ve never believed that starting a successful startup requires you to quit your job, move to your parents’ garage, and run on little sleep until a product is shipped.

Sure, the value in working in a confined environment and focusing all your energy on solving a single problem is exponential but with a startup failure rate of 80%, keeping your job can prove to be even more valuable.

Here are some of the things that helped me catapult my startup to success while I was working at a full-time job.

A couple of years ago I read a post by Paul Graham titled: “How to Get Startup Ideas.” In short, his advice is to get out there and identify problems you’re experiencing first hand as opposed to guessing what problems other people may have—these problems will be hard to come by in a garage, but they will flood you in an office environment. You will understand these problems intimately and it will put you in a position to come up with the right solution.

Running a business is hard, but it gets easier when you learn the different aspects of it. Instead of jumping into the ocean hoping you’d figure out how to swim, you have a golden opportunity to prepare for it. If you’re working at a great company, you can learn things you will otherwise not be exposed to, such as management, leadership, marketing, finance, and more. If you don’t consider your current working environment great, that’s OK, too. You can observe and learn what not to do when you will be running the show.

The relationships you build with your colleagues today will outlive your time at any particular company. By building strong and meaningful relationships, you will open yourself to an abundance of opportunity in the future. Whether it’s hiring people you can trust or getting a quick advice in fields outside your comfort zone, this pool of talented people will be there for you if you take the time to connect with them.

Your job is a great place to spot a co-founder since it gives you an opportunity to get to know them professionally before writing yourself into a joint venture. Unlike fellow students or your weekend beer buddy, at work you get a chance to collaborate with your colleagues under circumstances that will allow you to evaluate their commitment and skill, ensure they are complementary to yours, and if they are suitable to tackle the problems you’re trying to solve.