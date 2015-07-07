Why Bosses Who Show Vulnerability Are The Most Liked

When you think of the word “vulnerable,” negative words, such as weak, wimpy, and exposed, likely come to mind. Vulnerability is the antithesis of strength, a very essential characteristic of an effective leader.

A lot of researchers and psychologists are saying otherwise. Research has shown that vulnerability can, in fact, be good for you and your business.

When used in management, being vulnerable does not mean weak, susceptible, or submissive. In fact, the vulnerability is showing courage–the courage to be yourself and be authentic despite the risks, uncertainties, and emotional exposure it brings.

According to social scientist Brené Brown, vulnerability is at the root of human connection. Without it, there can be no real connection between human beings, much more in the workplace.

Vulnerability is what gives authenticity to our relationships because that is how we are wired. Paula Niedenthal, Professor of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, calls this process resonance. It is the way how we observe each other’s state in order to “interact, empathize, or assert our boundaries, whatever the situation may require.” This process happens very fast and below our consciousness that we are not aware it’s happening.

It is like our brains internally sounding off what others feel and do. You experience what others feel just by looking at them. For example, when someone smiles, you smile; when someone frowns, you frown. That is because we internally register what another person feels. That is why when someone gives you a fake smile, you tend to feel uncomfortable rather than comfortable.

In the same way, when you project a strong, perfect, and intelligent personality to gain respect, people to react in the opposite. On the other hand, people deem a leader who is vulnerable as trustworthy because signs of weakness provides authenticity to being a human being.