How To Moonlight Effectively And Keep Your Day Job

At a New Year’s Eve party, four guys were discussing college football bowl games, complete with posturing about favorite teams. But separating smack talk from stats on who would have a better chance of winning proved more elusive. Posting a question on Twitter or Facebook can potentially elicit a ton of replies. But just as often, the discussion generated descends into digressions or not very useful information.

The debate would have stayed in the social media realm if the four friends hadn’t also been co-workers at Microsoft with experience in engineering, design, user experience, marketing, and sales. So Ben Rudolph, Craig Kitterman, Nate Gunderson and Jason Wilmot pooled their collective knowledge to design a way to poll friends about any topic across social networks.

Working at their regular jobs by day and their new application at night, they created Straw in March of 2014. Rudolph tells Fast Company that Microsoft actually encourages this kind of moonlighting. “A few years ago, the company began encouraging employees to build apps for the Windows ecosystem in their spare time, and offered up a number of resources and tools,” he says. Other companies, both large and small, do this to foster innovation.

The Straw Team (L to R) Craig Kitterman, Jason Wilmot, Ben Rudolph, Nate Gunderson Photo: Genevieve Ruth Photograpy

In this way, Straw 1.0 launched seven months after that New Year’s Eve party. Even though Straw isn’t a Microsoft project, Rudolph says it’s fully Microsoft powered, which explains why it launched on Windows Phone first and didn’t make an iOS and Android debut for another month. The mobile apps were built on the .NET stack with Microsoft developer tools and the back-end services are running in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

This June saw the release of Straw 2.0 with StrawCast, which allows users to broadcast their polls to all other users of the Straw app in addition to their social networks. In its first week, over 1,000 polls were posted. Overall, Straw has more than 10,000 active users and logged nearly 500,000 poll votes to date, according to the company.

Though the progress was swift, Rudolph says that it was a balancing act to work between day job and passion project–especially in the exciting early stages. He believes in the power of planning how you want to spend the next 24 hours. “Everyone lives in a world where they have competing priorities–work, family, fitness, hobbies, etc. Straw is one of those priorities for us. We all have important, rewarding, challenging day jobs at Microsoft that keep us very busy, and we all have spouses and kids who are a huge part of our lives,” he admits.