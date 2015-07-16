Auto Update: How “Teen Driver” Hopes To Give Cars A Major System Upgrade

“Okay, unbuckle your seat belt,” the GM spokesman tells me over the din of a cranked Sirius station. I undo the belt of the 2016 Chevy Malibu. In a “click,” the radio stops instantly.

The no seat belt/no radio feature is part of Teen Driver, a software program that lets parents remotely cap the maximum radio volume, set alerts that warn teens when they’re exceeding pre-set speed limits, and give a report card showing how many times the forward collision alert warnings and lane drift warnings went off and anti-lock braking was used.

Due out this fall, the 2016 Malibu will be the first GM car to offer Teen Driver. GM does not expect it to be the last.

Although the seat belt/no radio control isn’t new–Ford’s MyKey, introduced in 2008, does the same thing, as do aftermarket products like Tiwi. But GM’s building a report card into the car is novel. Parents can check it via the car’s built-in infotainment screen (which is about the size of an iPad mini).

The system is backed up by research that suggests technology does improve teen driving habits. Russ Rader, a spokesman for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, an insurance industry-funded nonprofit, says “teens behave better behind the wheel, they drive more safely, when they know that mom or dad is monitoring them.” Mom and dad can’t always be sitting there, but technology can extend that sense of monitoring.

To make it work, parents have to establish a PIN, pair Teen Driver to one of the two key fobs that come with the car, and decide the settings. It can be set to beep when driving above certain speeds (from 40 to 70 mph), and to automatically turn on forward collision warnings and lane drift warnings. They can also set the maximum volume for the radio when the teen is driving. Once set, these monitors cannot be turned off by the teen (unless they get access to the PIN and the fob). The report card will also show how many miles were driven and the maximum speed it hit. Parents have to physically check the report card in the vehicle; GM will not in this version send alerts to the parent via phone or email.





In a smartphone world, forcing parents to check the car’s report card might seem inconvenient. But “it’s not a nanny or a Big Brother,” said Joe LaMuraglia, the GM spokesman who showed me the Malibu. The IIHS study found that teens whose car had a web alert were less likely to respond to speed limit warnings than those whose parents had to check a report card, because they thought they could correct their mistake and not have their parent find out.