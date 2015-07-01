Advice From Historical Figures…On How To Change Careers

Should you leave your current position to pursue your passion? Most of us at one point or another have thought that very question, yet there are usually some forces holding us back from switching careers. Before you take that plunge, heed the advice of some of history’s most famous people and find out why we should go back to school perhaps, focus on our skills, and ultimately make the call to go for our dreams. Watch the above video, and feel free to send it to anyone who might need it.