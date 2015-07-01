You Can Now Take Photos (And Tweet Them!) On Your Next White House Tour

Planning a tour to the White House this summer? Now you can document it from start to finish.

The White House just ended its 40-year moratorium on visitors taking photos during its public tours. First Lady Michelle Obama revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, in which she tears up the sign that usually reads “no photos or social media allowed”:

Don’t pack your selfie stick just yet, though: The White House still bans those, along with live streaming on Periscope. According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House will only permit camera phones and basic point-and-shoot cameras:

What you can do: Guests are allowed to bring phones and compact still cameras with a lens no longer than three inches. Photographers may not interfere with the enjoyment of other guests on the tour. What you cannot do: White House visitors will not be allowed to take video or bring a tripod of any sort. Video cameras, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods, monopods, and camera sticks. Also, flash photography and live-streaming are not permitted while on the tour.

The White House also encourages visitors to tweet their pictures with the hashtag #WhiteHouseTour.

